Home Depot Is At It Again

Yep, it’s April and we’re talking Halloween! It’s months away, but Home Depot has already released their newest lawn “ornament.” How about a light-up, 9-foot T-Rex skeleton which is already available to order. you can order right this second and set it up in your yard over the weekend. It will run around $400.

Many areas of Clearwater Beach are under water because of surge

Here’s some really good news for those who loved and used the Clearwater Beach Recreation Center at 69 Bay Esplanade. The storms of 2024 did serious damage thanks to Helene and Milton. But it has now reopened to the public, complete with the gym, pool and multipurpose rooms.

And finally it may be worth losing sleep over. Tax deadline is tomorrow, April 15th...extension, anyone?

Ann Ventures

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