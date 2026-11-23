Over the summer, it was reported that Macaulay Culkin was in talks with Disney to do another “Home Alone” sequel. Well, it’s officially happening! Macaulay even said so. Comedy duo Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are on board as producers and writers. They’ve done “Superbad”, “Pineapple Express”, “The Studio”, and more together.

They’re reportedly working with Macaulay on his idea for the sequel, where Kevin McCallister is a widower or a divorcee raising a son by himself. He shared his idea last year and said, quote, “I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention, and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me. “And then I get locked out. My son won’t let me in. And he’s the one setting traps for me. The house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship.”

Coincidentally, right before news broke, OG director Chris Columbus said in an interview that a sequel would NEVER work without Catherine O’Hara. So I guess it’s safe to say he won’t be involved. Quote, “Catherine, as I’ve always said, is 50% of Home Alone. There’s the yin and yang of ‘Home Alone’: Catherine and Macaulay. Without those two in the film, there is no film, because they create the emotional epicenter of that film.”