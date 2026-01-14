High Flying Fun At The Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Experience two spectacular drone light shows on one unforgettable night under the stars at Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Lights by the Bay event this Saturday, as they celebrate an exciting new year! Limited VIP tickets are available with private dining included!

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2025 Parade Tampa & St. Pete

This Monday offices will be closed in honor of Dr King. And the St. Pete MLK Parade will be underway. Find details at stpetemlkparade.com

Children’s Gasparilla Parade is coming upJanuary 24, 2026 and the Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest on January 31, 2026. In order to accommodate the parades, many streets will be closed.

Ann Ventures

©2026 Cox Media Group