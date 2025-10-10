Her Big Brother Came To The Rescue

A five-year-old girl disappeared from her home, but thanks to her 17-year-old brother and a call to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, she’s safe at home.

The Sheriff received a call for an area in Port Richey. There was a missing autistic child and witnesses said they saw her go into the water at Lake Lisa Park. But her brother went in after her, and with the help of the deputy, got both out safely.

Thanks to Fox 13/WTVT for this video for a story with a happy ending. That’s What’s Good in Tampa Bay!

The Dove Daily Update

https://bit.ly/472y1aA

©2025 Cox Media Group