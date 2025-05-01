Help The Dove Thank A Nurse

By Ann Kelly

Ask any nurse. Their job is rewarding, frustrating; the hours are long and by the time they head home, they can’t wait to sit down. But nurses make a difference in our lives every day, and we need to recognize that.

National Nurses Week is next week, and every day on The Dove we’ll be recognizing nurses in Tampa Bay with special messages from myself, Kristy Knight and Mike Kruz.

You can show that special nurse in your life a little love as well. Send up an open mic using the Dove app at @1055thedove and we’ll tell everyone how wonderful they are!

You can also tag us with photos on Facebook and Instagram at @1055thedove. We can’t wait to send a shout-out!

