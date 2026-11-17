There’s a “wellness trend” going around on TikTok, and I might actually be able to get behind this one. It’s called “floor time,” and it’s pretty simple: Spend a few minutes sitting or lying on the floor to give yourself a chance to slow down and decompress.

There’s not much to it: Find a comfortable spot, put your phone away, and spend a few minutes relaxing. That’s it. You can sit, lie down, stretch, or do nothing at all. And you can do it in the morning, at night, or whenever you have spare time.

It’s not a new idea. It’s been floating around TikTok for a few years already. But people are getting in on the trend again, since it encourages you to step away from your usual routine and pay attention to your body. It’s also a chance to let go of everyday stress so maybe give it a try this weekend.