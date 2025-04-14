'Harry Potter' TV series confirms major casting details

HBO's Harry Potter TV series has officially locked in some major roles.

John Lithgow previously confirmed that he had been cast as Dumbledore, which HBO affirmed Monday, along with Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. Those four will all serve as series regulars.

Guest/recurring roles include Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch. Casting is still underway for the core roles of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger.

The new Harry Potter series was announced in 2023, with a press release stating at the time that the show would "feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

"Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally," the release continued.

The film series, which consisted of eight films and made household names of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, was released between 2001 and 2011.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.