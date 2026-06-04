Happy Friday Eve!

The Pedestrian Path is open and the stars will be out today

It’s what we do best...extend the weekend as long as we can. So starting off with a stroll on the almost 7-mile Pedestrian Path on the Howard Frankland Bridge isn’t a bad idea. This is a shared use path for bikes and walkers with lookout points, benches and thank goodness - shade.

But before you get all caught up with the weekend please make one stop online or join Feeding Tampa Bay at their Causeway Center with Tampa Bay 10 News this Friday, June 5th for their Cereal For Summer Collection Day, or at a Publix in a county near you. Every dollar you give will be matched, up to $10,000!

Dove Daily Update Feeding Tampa Bay's Cereal For Summer (Kailey Cleaver)

Down on the beaches, this is Vintage Marche Weekend in the Skyway Marina District, then a short hop over to the Corey Avenue Art & Craft Festival Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach.

And of course, get those tickets now as 105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall featuring Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com.

Ann Ventures

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