The most anticipated video game will be release on Thursday November, 19 and here are some of things you need to know as a parent about GTA6. GTA 6 is an open-world crime game from Rockstar Games set in Leonida, a fictional take on Florida. Vice City, a Miami-inspired city, sits at the center of the map. You play as two criminals, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, in a story the trailers frame as a modern Bonnie and Clyde. Lucia is the first woman to headline a mainline GTA game.

For parents, the key point is that crime is the premise. Jason and Lucia climb a criminal ladder through robberies, shootouts and police chases. Common Sense Media’s Jasmine Hood Miller puts it this way: what sets GTA apart is what the player is asked to do, not only what appears on screen.

7 Things Parents Should Know About GTA 6

• Mature 17+ Age Rating: The ESRB rates GTA 6 M for Mature 17+, while international boards use equivalent adult labels like PEGI 18 and R18+.

• Intense Violence and Gore: Gameplay centers on crime, gunfights, car chases, and assaulting or killing characters—including non-player civilians and police—with heavy blood and gore.

• Sexual Content and Nudity: The game includes nudity, strong sexual content, mature humor, and adult venues such as strip clubs.

• Drug and Alcohol Use: Storylines and gameplay feature alcohol and drug consumption, including characters using drugs.

• Frequent Strong Language: Expect heavy, explicit profanity throughout dialogue and missions.

• In-Game Purchases and Online Risks: The listing includes an in-game purchases notice, and future online play carries risks around real-money spending and voice chat with strangers.

• Console Parental Controls Help: PS5 and Xbox Series X/S offer settings to block games by age rating, cap playtime, restrict spending, and limit chat or messaging

What If Your Kid Says “Everyone Else Is Playing”?

It is worth acknowledging the fear of missing out even when the answer is still no. Hood Miller suggests checking with other parents instead of assuming “everyone” has permission. If connecting with friends is the draw, help your teen find another game they can enjoy together. Kids will also meet GTA through friends’ houses, streams and videos, so an ongoing conversation matters as much as the rule at home.

Starting questions that work: “What have you heard about GTA 6?” and “Why do you think some games are rated M?” Approaching it with curiosity usually goes better than a lecture.

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