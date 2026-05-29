You never know when the crew from the Michelin Guide is paying a visit, checking you out, and possibly giving you that precious recognition. But it’s happened for one of my favorites - Fat Beet Farm!

The Michelin Guide announced the 2026 stars awards yesterday, and it was a Green Star for Fat Beet Farm for what they call “mindful gastronomy”.

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Fat Beet Farm is unique, from the delicious food, the methods they use to produce food and offer classes and tours. It may be a place you’ve driven by countless times and thought you really should pull in and visit. Do that soon and congratulate them!

Tampa did not earn any new stars for restaurants this year, but the one star restaurants that retained their Michelin one-star rating are Ebbe, Kosen, Koya and Rocca. Pinellas had none on the list.

Here’s the full list from the Michelin Guide for 2026.

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