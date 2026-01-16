Go Fly A Kite!

Last year’s hurricanes cancelled the Treasure Island Kite Festival. but not this year! The festival is back today through Sunday and it’s free. Here’s what you need to know and dress for the weather.

It’s one of the largest parades in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Monday in downtown St Pete. It kicks off at 11 am and the parade will head East to West on 1st Avenue South.

Dove Daily Update Duck! (City of Clearwater)

Don’t panic if Mama Duck has to be deflated due to high winds off and on this weekend. But the World’s Largest Rubber Duck is still in Coachman Park through Jan. 21st in Clearwater.

Could the timing be any better? Today is Lin Manuel-Miranda’s birthday and it’s also Broadway Rave night, a Broadway Dance Party celebrating the best in show-tunes and musical theatre. Come sing along to all of your favorite Broadway hits while dressed up as your favorite character. Friday, January 16th. Doors open at 8 pm, the show starts at 9 pm at Bayboro Brewing.

If there any spaces still open, registration for Tampa International Airport’s 5K on the Runway is now open. There are only 2,000 spots available for this unique event coming back for its 12th year on Saturday, April 11th. The entry fee is $60.

And finally, Bruno Mars come to Tampa with The Romantic Tour for the first time in almost ten years at Raymond James Stadium Sept. 12th. Tickets are on sale, and he has added a second show to the tour the next night on Sept 13th.

