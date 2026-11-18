CableTV.com, an online resource for customers seeking to find and compare cable providers, is once again on the hunt for its next “Chief of Cheer.”

What is a ‘Chief of Cheer’?

The Chief of Cheer is the title given to a person chosen by DIRECTV and CableTV.com to complete 12 days of holiday-themed viewing experiences. They’re also paying $2,500 to whomever wins the role, and will also give the Chief of Cheer an opportunity to choose a charity of their choice to receive $2,500 as well.

What are the holiday-themed viewing experiences?

Day 1: Watch a Christmas classic

Day 2: Rewatch your childhood holiday favorite

Day 3: Watch a holiday movie you’ve never seen

Day 4: Watch a holiday rom-com

Day 5: Watch a black-and-white Christmas movie

Day 6: Watch the worst-rated holiday movie you can find

Day 7: Watch a Christmas episode of your favorite sitcom

Day 8: Pair a holiday movie with the perfect themed snack

Day 9: Let a family member or friend choose what you watch

Day 10: Watch a movie selected by CableTV.com followers

Day 11: Watch your pick for the ultimate Christmas Eve movie

Day 12: Give the ‘Gift of Cheer’ (Select a charity to receive $2,500)

Anyone interested in becoming the next Chief of Cheer is being instructed to complete an online application by 1:59 a.m. EST on Dec. 7.