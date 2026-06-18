Fun And Fries

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 12: Christian Pulisic #10 and Weston McKennie #8 of the United States celebrate their side's first goal, an own goal by Damian Bobadilla #16 of Paraguay (not pictured), during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group D match between USA and Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Tomorrow is Juneteenth, so please keep in mind it’s a federal holiday, and our offices will be closed Friday in honor of Juneteenth starting at noon Thursday. We’ll be back open again Monday at 830 am.

A 43-foot Checkers & Rally’s fry truck is bringing free fries to Tampa this week at @cinco.soccer for three days, while World Cup matches play on the big screens. The location is at 5305 E Henry Ave today through Saturday, during select hours.

Josh Groban and Jennifer Hudson (Chris Haston/Warner Bros.)

For a night out on Friday night, it’s Josh Groban with Jennifer Hudson at Benchmark International Arena at 8 pm. Tickets start at $99.60.

In World Cup Soccer, Team USA will play its second match against Australia on Friday, that’s a full week after its 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

Taylor Swift, 'I Knew It, I Knew You' from 'Toy Story 5' (Walt Disney Records)

Toy Story 5 comes out today, and did you know Tom Hanks only just found out that Woody from “Toy Story” has a last name. It’s PRIDE . . . which is also Jessie’s last name. So they’re probably related

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com

Ann Ventures

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