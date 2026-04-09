Fun Close To Home? Sure!

No one is wasting gas, so I have plenty of ideas for this weekend wherever you might be. So here we go!

Right off the Courtney Campbell Parkway at Nova Southeastern University, I’ll be back with my friends from the Arthritis Foundation for our annual Soiree By the Bay this Saturday Night! The weather will be beautiful, the food and drinks delicious and with both a live and silent auction so much fun...see you there!

Tampa Bay Lightning v Buffalo Sabres BUFFALO, NEW YORK - APRIL 6: Zach Benson #6 of the Buffalo Sabres defends against Nick Paul #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL game at KeyBank Center on April 6, 2026 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images) (Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Lightning single-game tickets for home games during the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 10 am. The Lightning’s playoff schedule and opponent will be announced at a later date. Fans may begin purchasing Bolts playoff exclusively online at www.Ticketmaster.com https://bit.ly/4trArJb

Get that SunPass. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be completely cashless starting Sunday, and all those toll takers lose their jobs. Drivers must use a SunPass, compatible transponder (e.g., E-Pass, E-ZPass), or pay via Toll-by-Plate, which invoices the registered owner, and is more expensive.

St. Pete Beach Sunset (Chris Fisher)

You’ll be digging deeper to park at Pass-A-Grille. Parking rates are now higher on St Pete Beach – up to $5 weekdays, $6 weekends and that includes Fridays

Kilts a plenty this weekend as the Highland Games take over Highlander Park in Dunedin Saturday. It’s the 58th year full of tradition at the The Dunedin Highland Games & Festival features competitions in the Scottish Arts and celebration of Scottish Culture in Highlander Park, Dunedin, FL on Saturday, April 11th, and in Downtown Dunedin on Friday evening, April 10th.

Man plays bagpipes at sunset to cheer neighbors

Let’s try this again. The Gasparilla Music Festival returns Friday through Sunday at Meridian Fields located at 101 S Meridian Ave. situated between the Water Street Tampa District, the Channel District and Ybor City.

Ann Ventures

©2026 Cox Media Group