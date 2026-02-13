Oh those eyes! Meet the seals at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium

The 35th annual Publix Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic is set to take place on Feb. 14 — Valentine’s Day — at the Jefferson High School Stadium in Tampa. Children ages 2 to 10 are eligible, and more than 900 are expected to participate.

Ann-Ventures Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational Classic in Clearwater - photo Visit Tampa Bay (Visit Tampa Bay)

Clearwater kicked off the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational softball tournament at Eddie C. Moore Complex Thursday. The Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational runs through Sunday.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will make its SunRunner bus route fare-free Saturday for Localtopia from 10am–5pm in Williams Park (330 2nd Avenue North) in Saint Petersburg.

St. Pete Super Greek Festival runs through Sunday 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 13-14; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 15. St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, 3600 76th St. N., St. Petersburg. $3 per day, free to children 12 & under, active military, law enforcement, veterans, and 75+.

If you stop in for Sips & Seals at Sunset tonight at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, there are some new friends to say hello to. Three harbor seals (Scallop, Pharaoh and Ocean) have been introduced to a new habitat at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The seals, which are considered non-releasable, were obtained from the Miami Seaquarium, which closed in October.

It’s the final weekend for the Florida State Fair final full weekend at the Fairgrounds in Tampa. The fair closes on Monday.

