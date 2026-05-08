Friday Info To Go

At the University of South Florida, graduation ceremonies will be taking place all weekend, but at this morning’s 9 am ceremony, two empty chairs will honor the lives of Zamil Limon and Nahida Bristy. The USF Facebook page will have a live stream.

Head down to the EDGE District as Mezzo Market has their final event of the season this Saturday before taking off for the summer until October. Enjoy yourself from 11 am–4 pm at this free, pet-friendly with over 175 local small business vendors will line Baum Avenue between Intermezzo & Green Bench Brewing.

2nd annual yacht rock summer

Did you get your tickets yet? Don’t wait! Enjoy a cool night with 105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall featuring Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com

Ann Ventures

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