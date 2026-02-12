A Free Ride To Localtopia

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority will make its SunRunner bus route fare-free Saturday for Localtopia this Saturday from 10am–5pm in Williams Park (330 2nd Avenue North) and the surrounding streets in St Petersburg.

Three full days of good Greek fun are on the way at the St. Pete Super Greek Festival Friday- Sunday at St. Stefanos Greek Orthodox Church, 3600 76th St. N., St. Petersburg. It’s just $3 per day, free to children 12 & under, active military, law enforcement, veterans, and 75+.

Ann-Ventures Oh those eyes! Meet the seals at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium

If you stop in at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium, there are some new friends to say hello to. Three harbor seals (Scallop, Pharaoh and Ocean) have been introduced to a new habitat at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The seals, which are considered non-releasable, were obtained from the Miami Seaquarium, which closed in October.

Say it isn’t so! It’s the final weekend for the Florida State Fair final full weekend at the Fairgrounds in Tampa. The fair closes on Monday.

About those beads. The Florida Aquarium wants to keep the beads out of the Bay. Through February 22, 2026, guests who bring their Gasparilla beads to the Aquarium can enjoy 50% off up to four general admission tickets. Hear the full podcast with Ann Kelly and Debbi Stone from The Florida Aquarium.

