Forever Stamps Price Increas

FILE PHOTO: The USPS is raising the rate of postage stamps again.

Another day, another price increase. The United States Postal Service will raise the price of a first-class Forever stamp from 78 cents to 82 cents. Glad a I bought a supply before the last price increase!

The Rock is no longer bald! The live action Moana movie opens tomorrow with pretty good preview reviews.

Moana (Disney/DISNEY)

Tickets are still available for Train’s “Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years In The Atmosphere” Tour with Barenaked Ladies & Matt Nathanson coming to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre this Friday night, July 10th! Ann Kelly will have tickets in Dove Morning Trivia this week.

At Bassano Cheesecake Café this weekend, it’s the Elvis Blue Hawaii Luau! The afternoon starts with two-time Best of the Bay favorite Reggae band Undercover Rasta, Julie Marie Polynesian Dancers, Ukulele, 22-year-old top Elvis impersonator and Graceland Endorsed Matt Stone as Elvis and Chad “Big Country” local Favorite Country singer. A full feast and Pina Colada’s in a pineapple or a Horse Soldier smoked old Fashioned, the block is closed and we will be dancing in the streets. Benefitting Wounded Veterans. Contests and prizes. Fun all day. Heartstrings for Heroes will present a wounded Veteran with a guitar.

Ann-Ventures There's a party going on in Safety Harbor!

105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour! Saturday, July 25th at Ruth Eckerd Hall Featuring; Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia. Details at 1055thedove.com.

Ann Ventures

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