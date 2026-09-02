Florence Pugh stars as antihero Cathy Ames in 'East of Eden' trailer

(L to R) Mike Faist as Charles Trask, Christopher Abbott as Adam Trask, Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames in 'East of Eden.' (Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026)

East of Eden has its first full-length trailer.

The new limited series adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel stars Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames, whose life becomes "intertwined with the lives of generations of men from the Trask family — notably those of Adam (Christopher Abbott) and Charles (Mike Faist).”

Throughout the trailer we hear Cathy’s narration as she muses on the evils of the world. “Evil is not always apparent at first glance,” she says. “It can come cloaked in goodness, or beauty, or love. The heart of our oldest stories.”

We see Adam immediately taken with Cathy, but his brother Charles is wary. “A girl like that doesn’t just fall out of the sky,” Charles warns. “She’s going to tear you to pieces, and I don’t want to watch it.”

The story later follows Cathy and Adam’s twin boys, Cal Trask, played by Joseph Zada, and Aron Trask, played by Joe Anders.

The seven-episode series is directed by Zoe Kazan, the granddaughter of director Elia Kazan, who previously adapted the novel into a 1955 film that launched the career of James Dean.

East of Eden debuts on Netflix Oct. 1.

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