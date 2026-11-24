Yesterday evening, FEMA announced that it would award almost $400 million to Florida to support its recovery “from multiple past disasters.” “The state will receive more than $212.2 million through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which provides federal reimbursement to communities after a disaster for debris removal, emergency protective measures taken to reduce or eliminate disaster impacts, and to repair or rebuild damaged critical infrastructure,” FEMA stated in a press release.

The federal agency gave a breakdown of what that looks like.

More than $147.3 million to state agencies for emergency response following multiple disasters, including more than $87.1 million for Florida Division of Emergency Management, more than $49.6 million for Florida Department of Transportation and $5.5 million for Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The agency clarified in an email that these funds were to support recovery “from multiple past disasters, such as Helene and Milton.”

More than $5.2 million for Sarasota County, including debris removal from public and private roads and repairs to Cherokee Street Park’s fishing pier boardwalk and recreational facilities.

In addition, FEMA also awarded nearly $185.4 million for projects that will help to prevent or at least reduce future disaster-related damage.

[ FEMA ]