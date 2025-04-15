Feel The Love, And The Thunder!

WHPT 102.5 The Bone NHL Tampa Bay Lightning Brandon Halverson
Tampa Bay Lightning Brandon Halverson
By Ann Kelly

Last home game tonight for the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers, 7:00 pm Amalie Arena; Watch party this Thursday night at Hattricks on south Franklin St starting at 6 pm; puck drops against the Rangers at 7 pm.

The Lion King

There are just days left to see Disney’s The Lion King at the Straz Center, which ends on Sunday. Ann talks with Nick LaMedica who takes on the role of Zazu in a new podcast.

Ann-Ventures It's an Easter Egg Hunt for Adults!

The Suncoast Animal League invites the big kids to their own Easter Egg Hunt at the Twisted Tiki at 340 Corey Ave in St Pete Beach for their Annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday at 3 PM! All proceeds go directly to help the adorable animals of Suncoast Animal League. A whole lot of fun for a great cause!

Ann Ventures


©2025 Cox Media Group

Ann Kelly

Ann Kelly

Hello, I am Ann Kelly! I was born in Garfield Heights, Ohio (which is a suburb of Cleveland) as one of five children!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!