Did You Feel That?

If you were like me Monday, and you suddenly felt things shaking, what was your first thought? Sinkhole, right? Nope. We were feeling what the United States Geological Survey confirmed was a 6.1 magnitude earthquake. That struck early Monday about 104 km WNW of Mantua, Cuba. If you did feel it the USGS would like to hear from you so that can track it.

Just a reminder since we’re into hurricane season. The city of St Pete still offers year-round sandbags. Those are available at various locations and specific times, and you’ll need proof of residency. The limit is 10 sandbags.

Sandbags Sandbags available for residents. (Source: City of Orlando)

Bucs are back on the field today for more OTA’s; Baker Mayfield wants a new deal by the start of training camp.

There may be new golf cart use rules in Indian Rocks Beach after today’s council vote that would mean a golf cart may not be operated on public roads or streets by a person who is under 18 years of age. For more information, call City Hall at 727-595-2517.

Ann Ventures

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