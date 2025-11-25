Did Someone Say Shop?

Ann-Ventures It's Here!!!!!
By Ann Kelly

Before you start clicking away to shop online, support hundreds of locals with an incredible event! Shopapalooza is back this Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm for their 15th annual extravaganza in Vinoy Park on Bayshore Drive NE in St. Petersburg. Admission is free.

REGISTRATION IS SOLD OUT! But you can always come down to cheer your friends and family on at the The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA. Their annual Thanksgiving Day race and fundraising celebration — the beloved Turkey Gobble Run, takES place Thanksgiving morning at 7 am.

