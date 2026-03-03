De La Soul graces NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (L-R) Kelvin Mercer and Vincent Mason of De La Soul perform with Damon Albarn of Gorillaz at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

De La Soul finally arriving at NPR’s Tiny Desk was a celebration. The group celebrated three years of gaining control of their catalog. They celebrated their new album. They celebrated the life of Dave, who tragically passed away only a few weeks before they won control of their catalog in 2023. But, most of all, it was a celebration of hip-hop.

The Native Tongue pioneers were part of a movement in hip-hop that didn’t lend itself to the popularized gangster rap, or the glitzy style of “shiny-suit rappers and flossin’ emcees”. Instead, they focused on the art, the afro-centric love, positivity, having fun, mostly on jazz-inspired beats.

The Tiny Desk Concert is a full-circle moment for the group that’s been in the hip-hop game for almost 40 years with their 1989 debut album, 3 Feet High and Rising.