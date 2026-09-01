'Dancing with the Stars' hosts, judges share sneak peek of season 35

'Dancing with the Stars' hosts and judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro appear on Good Morning America, September 1, 2026. (ABC News)

The judges' panel is set for season 35 of Dancing with the Stars, with Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli ready to face a new cast of celebrity and pro dancers.

Inaba and Tonioli have been on the judges' panel together for each of the show's 35 seasons, while Hough started on the show two decades ago as a pro dancer before becoming a judge in season 29.

Hough said this upcoming season of DWTS feels different than others.

"You can expect what you know and love about Dancing With the Stars but also an energized show," Hough said Tuesday on Good Morning America. "We have so much momentum. The cast is incredible. The pros are energized."

He continued, "It's going to be an incredible season. I cannot wait."

Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars will premiere with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streaming the next day on Hulu.

This season's celebrity cast members announced so far include Savannah Bananas second baseman Jackson Olson, as well as The Traitors star Maura Higgins and Summer House star Ciara Miller.

The full cast will be announced Wednesday on GMA.

This season will also see Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough returning as hosts.

Ribeiro said on GMA that the "magic" of the show is the thoughtful pairings of celebrity and pro dancers, while Julianne Hough teased a special theme night she's looking forward to this season.

"The fashion is going to be really fun with one specific theme night," she said. "For me at least, I'm very excited."

Tune in to Good Morning America on ABC on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET to see the full cast of season 35 of "Dancing with the Stars."

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