Dancing On The Ceiling At Benchmark!

Lionel Richie takes over Benchmark International Arena tonight, along with Earth, Wind and Fire! Tickets are still available at the door.

The wait it over. This Saturday at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Lion & Hyena Ridge opens. It’s an extraordinary new addition to the park’s award-winning animal care portfolio and one of the most immersive wildlife experiences in North America.

Ann-Ventures The grand opening is this weekend at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

More news from Busch Gardens. One of their most iconic roller coasters will close next month after 33 years at the park. Kumba will take its final ride on Aug. 2, 2026, before it’s retired to make way for the enhanced, next-generation coaster: Kumba’s Revenge. Annual Pass Members will get exclusive ride time on Kumba on Aug. 1 from 8-11 a.m.

I’ll see you Saturday night as 105.5 The Dove Presents the 2nd Annual Yacht Rock Summer Tour at Ruth Eckerd Hall featuring Pablo Cruise, Orleans and David Pack, former lead singer of Ambrosia and Henry Gross. Kristy Knight has interviews with them online now.

yacht rock

Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs through August 20, 2026. During this time, you can buy qualifying clothing and shoes (under $100), school supplies (under $50), and computers/accessories (under $1,500) tax-free. The full list is in the Dove Daily Update.

Ann Ventures

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