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Cynthia Erivo & Travis Barker induct Phil Collins
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2026 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Inductee Phil Collins attends the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 14, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF)
(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for RRHOF)
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Gordie D.
November 17, 2026 at 8:30 am EST
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