Cynthia Erivo to be honored at American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Fall Gala

Cynthia Erivo attends the "Wicked: For Good!" New York Premiere at David Geffen Hall on November 17, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cynthia Erivo's talent will be honored at the American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Fall Gala: Angels and Demons.

The theatre will recognize "her extraordinary contributions to the performing arts" and "her ability to inspire audiences through storytelling that transcends disciplines," according to a press release.

“Few artists possess Cynthia Erivo’s extraordinary ability to transform themselves through performance,” Susan Jaffe, artistic director of American Ballet Theatre, said in a statement. “Whether through music, theater, or film, she brings an uncommon combination of artistry, emotional honesty, and fearless imagination to every role. Those are qualities we deeply value in ballet and strive to cultivate in every artist who takes our stage. Cynthia’s commitment to her craft and her ability to forge profound connections with audiences make her an inspiring artist and an especially meaningful honoree for American Ballet Theatre.”

The American Ballet Theatre’s 2026 Fall Gala is set to take place Oct. 29 at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Erivo previously appeared in the American Ballet Theatre's first digital gala in May 2020, performing “America the Beautiful" alongside a video of their dancers.

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