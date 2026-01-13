“Crumb”-y News

Once upon a time in Ann Kelly’s Kitchen, I heard about this wonderful place is downtown St Pete called “The Crumb Factory” where they were famous for their sourdough. One visit was proof enough, and they have exciting news!

They’re about to open a new location in Dunedin at 1689 Main St, with the grand opening coming up Saturday, Jan 24th at 1689 Main St. They open at 7:30 am and I know fans will be lining up early so don’t wait until noon to shop up. They’ll be open until they’re sold out, and that won’t be long.

The menu is great with plenty of choices and a fresh piece of their class crumb cake with coffee to start the day is heaven.

Congrats to yet another local business with great success!

Ann Kelly's Kitchen

