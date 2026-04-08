The Countdown Is On

The good news? Santana plays Ruth Eckerd Hall this Friday night. The bad news it’s sold out.

But there’s time to use that extra cash for the Tampa Bay Lightning single-game tickets for home games during the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. They go on sale to the general public on Friday, at 10 am. The actual playoff schedule and opponent will be announced at a later. Fans may begin purchasing Bolts playoff tickets at 10 a.m. on April 10 exclusively online at Ticketmaster.com.

Sunpass

Here’s something you really need to know, but I suppose it’s no surprise. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be completely cashless starting Sunday, and that means all those toll takers lose their jobs. Get a SunPass or another compatible transponder like E-Pass, E-ZPass, or pay via Toll-by-Plate, which invoices the registered owner, and is more expensive.

The end is near for the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival on Clearwater Beach. Your last day to check out these award-winning sand sculptures is Sunday.

Ann-Ventures The Sugar Sand Festival returns this weekend

April is National Filipino Food Month and @philfest.tpa is bringing the perfect celebration with authentic cuisine, cultural performances, competitions, live entertainment, and so much more. Bayanihan Arts and Events Center April 10-12$8 in advance • $10 at the gate

St. Petersburg theater American Stage returns to Demens Landing Park with its annual outdoor play. This year’s show is “Into the Woods”. It runs through April 26 at Demens Landing Park in downtown St. Petersburg. Purchase online or contact the box office at boxoffice@americanstage.org or 727-823-7529.

Ann Ventures

©2026 Cox Media Group