Community Care And Tonight’s Detour

Tonight’s the night. The northbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed while crews work on overhead sign installation as part of the new southbound I-275 Howard Frankland Bridge project between Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. The interstate will close from 11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, to 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 11.

Dove Daily Update New Span Howard Frankland Bridge opens overnight (Photo FDOT)

At the St Pete Youth Farm for Women’s History Month, it’s a chance to get involved in your neighborhood with a community workday coming up on Sat, March 28th. The St. Pete Youth Farm is a welcoming place where young people develop important life skills. This urban farm project encourages creative thinking and personal growth as students learn everything from growing their own food to financial literacy. Through this youth development program, we support the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.

Through May 31, Pinellas County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees for dogs and cats who have been in the shelter’s care for more than 60 days. For information on “Spring Free from the Shelter,” along with eligible pet profiles, visit this link (dogs) and this link (cats).

Ann Ventures

