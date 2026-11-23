FILE PHOTO: When do you need to ship your holiday cards and gifts this year?

If you’re mailing Christmas gifts from Florida, circle Thursday, Dec. 17. That’s the date the U.S. Postal Service recommends getting cards and Ground Advantage packages in the mail for delivery before Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, in the lower 48 states. There’s some breathing room if the gifts are still on your shopping list. USPS, FedEx and UPS all have faster options, and FedEx lists a same-day service for Christmas Eve.

U.S. Postal Service

For delivery in the lower 48 states, USPS recommends Thursday, Dec. 17, for Ground Advantage and First-Class Mail, Friday, Dec. 18, for Priority Mail and Saturday, Dec. 19, for Priority Mail Express.

The First-Class Mail, Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express dates also apply to Alaska, Hawaii, Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories. Ground Advantage packages from the mainland to those destinations can take 10 days or more, so check the Postal Service’s delivery estimate for your ZIP codes.

The Nov. 4 Ground Advantage deadline for military and diplomatic addresses has already passed. USPS recommends Wednesday, Dec. 9, for First-Class Mail and Priority Mail to those addresses and Wednesday, Dec. 16, for Priority Mail Express Military where available.

FedEx Shipping Deadlines

For delivery by Christmas Eve, FedEx lists Tuesday, Dec. 15, for Ground Economy, Monday, Dec. 21, for Express Saver, Tuesday, Dec. 22, for 2Day and 2Day AM, and Wednesday, Dec. 23, for overnight services. FedEx SameDay is an option on Thursday, Dec. 24, where available.

FedEx Ground and Home Delivery deadlines depend on the route. A package with a five-day transit time should go out by Thursday, Dec. 17, while one with a one-day transit time can go out as late as Wednesday, Dec. 23.

UPS Shipping Deadlines

For Christmas Eve delivery, UPS recommends shipping by Monday, Dec. 21, for 3 Day Select, Tuesday, Dec. 22, for 2nd Day Air and Wednesday, Dec. 23, for Next Day Air. For that last overnight date, use a scheduled pickup or bring the package to a UPS Store or UPS Authorized Service Location.

For UPS Ground, use the carrier’s time and cost calculator to check your route. UPS says some ground packages will take longer than usual during the holiday season.