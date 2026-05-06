Celebrate Our Teachers And Nurses

Florida could see shortage of 60,000 nurses over the next 9 years

Happy National Nurses Week, and National Teachers Week! Looking for some freebies and deals to treat your favorites? Click here!

Education Preschool TK teacher Miss Flores leads students to lunch during a TK class at First Street Elementary School in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) (Ethan Swope/AP)

TRAFFIC ALERT -It’s going to be rough to get to Clearwater Beach this weekend. Country Thunder takes over Friday through Sunday in Coachman Park. This is the event that was thrown off the beach. Your weekend general admission starts at $300. Visit countrythunder.com/fl-info.

As a result, the Market Marie will move from Coachman Park up into town for their for May 9th ONLY. It’s important to shop local with 130+ vendors on Saturday, from 10 am to 2 pm in Downtown Clearwater along the 500–600 blocks of Cleveland Street.

Ann Ventures

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