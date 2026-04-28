Bye Bye Bye To BTS

But the merch will live on. Tonight marks the final show for BTS at Raymond James Stadium after sold-out shows Saturday and Sunday night. But that merchandise tent will be open, and Tampa Bay Blvd. will be closed through Wednesday.
Lightning win and they didn’t have to go into overtime for once. Game 5 is Wednesday, at Benchmark International Arena. The puck drops at 7 pm.
Food Truck Wars are back this weekend, May 2nd and 3rd from 11am-8pm at Win Derby in St. Pete at 10490 Gandy Blvd. St. Pete Fl. $5 to get in, and the best food trucks will be on site to compete for a Grand Prize of $1000. The cool thing is it’s you that gets to will choose the winner.
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