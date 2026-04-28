Bye Bye Bye To BTS

A fan of K-pop band BTS arrives for the BTS World Tour Arirang outside its venue in Goyang, South Korea, Thursday, April 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

But the merch will live on. Tonight marks the final show for BTS at Raymond James Stadium after sold-out shows Saturday and Sunday night. But that merchandise tent will be open, and Tampa Bay Blvd. will be closed through Wednesday.

Ann-Ventures Game five in the NFL playoffs 7 pm Benchmark International Arena

Lightning win and they didn’t have to go into overtime for once. Game 5 is Wednesday, at Benchmark International Arena. The puck drops at 7 pm.

Food Truck Wars are back this weekend, May 2nd and 3rd from 11am-8pm at Win Derby in St. Pete at 10490 Gandy Blvd. St. Pete Fl. $5 to get in, and the best food trucks will be on site to compete for a Grand Prize of $1000. The cool thing is it’s you that gets to will choose the winner.

Ann Ventures

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