If you plan on traveling for the holidays, today kicks off the beginning of the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period at Tampa International Airport. Officials at TPA say about 80,000 passengers are expected to travel through the airport every day between now and November 30.

The busiest days are expected to be the Sunday and Monday after Thanksgiving, when between 87,000 and 89,000 passengers are projected each day.

All totaled, the facility is expected to see more than 953,000 travelers during the Thanksgiving holiday. Airport officials said f you’re flying out of TPA during this busy time, you are asked to give yourself more time to get through security to make sure you catch your flight. Also, the airport has prepared for increased travel with new airside shuttles, enhanced security options and expanded pickup and drop-off areas. You can check your flight status here.