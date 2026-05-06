In brief: 'Dutton Ranch' official trailer and more

The official trailer for Dutton Ranch has arrived. Paramount+ has released a new trailer for the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. The new series premieres its first two episodes on May 15. Also part of the main cast are Ed Harris and Annette Bening ...

The series finale of The Boys is set to play in movie theaters. ABC Audio has confirmed that fans will be able to watch the series' final episode in 4DX theaters across the U.S. and Canada. The one-night-only experience will take place on May 19 at 9:30 p.m. local time. This final showdown between Butcher and Homelander will be amplified in 4DX, with fans able to feel "every deafening blast and shocking twist as blood, guts and gore are amplified by this total sensory experience," according to a press release ...

Get ready for more King of the Hill. Hulu has announced that season 15 of the adult animated series will premiere on July 20. All 10 episodes of the new season will drop at once. Season 15 follows Hank and Peggy as they "settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails," according to its official synopsis. Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Root, Lauren Tom and Toby Huss star as the show's voice cast ...

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