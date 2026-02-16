Blame It On The Weekend

I know I overdid it this past weekend, but between the walks, the food and then the sound of rain on the roof, it was all good.

But wrapping things up at Bassano Cheesecake Cafe in Safety Harbor was a wise move for cheesecake, tiramisu and a surprise from Tom and Cindy with a taste of his incredible sauce with a mega meatball from the Valentine’s Day menu. Thanks so much!

But I won’t leave out the steak and eggs at Marguerite’s Cafe and Catering in Dunedin, and the chance to take home their beer cheese soup and grilled biscuits. That is the best part of most meals for me, putting something as simple as a biscuit on the grill is genius.

If you haven’t had your fill of State Fair Food, it’s the final day in Tampa. Say hello to Mama Jane for me, she’ll be moving over to the Florida Strawberry Festival after the Fair.

But let’s just say the rest of the week will be on fasting/light side. Can’t complain when I can spend my dollars locally and deliciously!

