Billy Joel is BACK....sort of!!!!!!!!!!!

Billy Joel is set to make his return to the stage for the first time in almost two years in December. The legendary singer-songwriter confirmed that he will be appear at Florida Atlantic University on December 14th, 2026. The event will comprise of a Q&A section, as well as a performance BUT “tickets will be available exclusively to currently enrolled FAU students beginning Thursday, November 12, 2026.”

When asked if he thinks a tour could be a possibility in the future, Joel conceded that he’s currently unsure, admitting, “I don’t know. I have to take a series of tests before I know, but I can’t drive right now. I’m not allowed to drive.” He elaborated, “And I can’t do performances because what the neurologist told me, every time you do a show, it’s like you’re getting a concussion.”

Notably, Joel explained that “the lighting, the sound, the stress of the show, the audience, the energy of the performance” are the reasons why he was advised not to play live, which will likely be avoided by the relaxed nature of the Florida Atlantic University concert.