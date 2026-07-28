Big News From One Buc

Say what? The Big news from the Buccaneers isn’t Baker Mayfield not signing his contract yet, it’s the blindside of hearing Vita Vea asking to be traded. All this as training camp gets underway this week...

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the sideline during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

There’s nothing better than celebrating Christmas in July for St Joseph Children’s Hospital! Join Ann Kelly for a live show Friday, July 31st at the new BayCare Arc (3109 West Dr. M.L. King Boulevard) from 7 a.m. – 12 pm but you can donate now! The new Children’s Hospital is under construction so we’re just down the street.

Ann-Ventures Every donation will make a difference (Siegler, Nina)

Florida’s Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday runs through Aug. 20 for your chance to stock up on school supplies and clothes for kids tax-free.

Ann Ventures

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