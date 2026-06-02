Beware On The Beach

After’s last week’s explosion at the Cape, there’s a problem, and NASA wants you to be aware it. A lot of debris from the blast could be washing up on the beaches on the Space Coast. Now, I love Playalinda Beach, and that’s one they’re mentioned. If you do come across something like this leave it alone and report it to Blue Origin’s Debris Recovery Hotline at 321-222-4355 or by email at missionrecovery@blueorigin.com. Stick to shelling for now.

Feeding Tampa Bay and Cereal for Summer needs our donations. With 1 in 4 children in our area not sure where their next meal will come from, Cereal for Summer can keep kids nourished and active during the summer months. Your gift today can give a child in need a full week of summer adventure and the possibility of a healthier future. Thanks to the generous support of the Florida Dairy Farmers, every dollar you give will be matched—up to $10,000—doubling your impact. Together, we’re providing not just cereal but its perfect pair, milk, for a balanced, nutritious start to the day. Feeding Tampa Bay will be at their Causeway Center with Tampa Bay 10 News this Friday, June 5th for Collection Day OR find a Publix in a county near you!

Ann Ventures

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