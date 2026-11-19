To be or not to be: Andrew Scott tackles life and death in 'Elsinore'

Andrew Scott is no stranger to Hamlet.

The actor has performed the demanding Shakespearean classic onstage before, and now, in Elsinore, he's exploring the work from a whole new perspective.

Scott stars as Chariots of Fire actor Ian Charleson, who played Hamlet at London's prestigious National Theatre in 1989 while privately battling AIDS. Scott tells ABC Audio his own experience with Hamlet was "both enormously helpful and unhelpful" while making the film.

“I know how exhausting it is. I really, really do. It's a huge thing, even when you're in the whole of your health,” he says. “But also, I kind of had to unlearn whatever my vibe was with it and to try to imagine what he might have been thinking at the time.”

He believes tackling a play with themes of life and death while Charleson was so close to death himself was “an enormous sense of nourishment … and escape” for the actor.

“I think one of the tyrannical things about being sick is that you're constantly thinking about yourself and I think that one of great things about being an actor is you're putting yourself in other people's shoes and it gives you some dignity,” Scott says.

While Charleson’s doctor, played by Olivia Colman in the film, advised him against performing, his best friend Patsy Pollock, played by Billie Piper, supported his decision.

“When you're going through huge things as someone who's creative, often it's doing the art, whatever version of art you do, that helps you make sense of the awful things you're experiencing, and she sort of understood that,” Piper says.

The film, directed by Simon Stone, is already garnering Oscar buzz for Scott. Should he get nominated and win best actor, he would be the first openly gay actor to win in that category. When asked how it feels to be part of the awards chatter, Scott demurs.

“It’s wild, it’s completely wild,” he says, adding that he's trying to remain “level-headed and maybe a bit superstitious.”

While we'll have to wait to see if an Oscar is to be or not to be, Elsinore hits theaters Friday.

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