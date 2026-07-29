It’s a baby boom at ZooTampa at Lowry Park. The latest birth is a female manatee calf, named Beatrix, born at the David A. Straz, Jr. Manatee Critical Care Center. The mother, Pneuma Thurman, a 1,230-pound manatee, was rescued on June 5 from the Manatee River in Manatee County after sustaining a watercraft injury. The calf, who weighed approximately 76 pounds at birth, marks the first manatee birth at the Zoo in more than a decade. On the other side of the Zoo, the Africa team welcomed a critically endangered Eastern bongo calf on July 3. The female calf, named Liberty, weighed 38 pounds and stood about two feet tall at birth. Both mother and calf are reported to be healthy and bonding well.

Ann-Ventures Kumba is closing (Busch Gar)

The end is near. One of Busch Gardens’ most iconic roller coasters this weekend after 33 years at the park. Kumba will take its final ride on Sunday, before it’s retired to make way for the enhanced, next-generation coaster: Kumba’s Revenge. Annual Pass Members will get exclusive ride time on Kumba on Saturday from 8-11 a.m.

Ann-Ventures Every donation will make a difference (Siegler, Nina)

There’s nothing better than celebrating Christmas in July for St Joseph Children’s Hospital! Join Ann Kelly for a live show Friday, July 31st at the new BayCare Arc (3109 West Dr. M.L. King Boulevard) from 7 a.m. – 12 pm but you can donate now! The new Children’s Hospital is under construction so we’re just down the street.

Ann Ventures

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