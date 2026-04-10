Another Weekend Full Of Fun In Bloom

File photo. Colin Dorgan scored the game-winning goal for his high school team, nearly a month after three family members were killed in a shooting at a Rhode Island hockey arena.

What a weekend we have planned! Good weather and plenty to enjoy. Let’s start with the Tampa Bay Lightning single-game tickets for home games during the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs going on sale to the general public this morning at 10 am. The Lightning’s playoff schedule and opponent will be announced at a later date.

Ann-Ventures Bloom at BSP

If you’ve never been to the annual Bloom Festival at Bonnet Springs Park in Lakeland this is your weekend with free. It’s a beautiful, award-winning space that’s open to everyone with free guided garden tours led by BSP’s horticulture staff and the Bonnet Springs Park Plant Sale Saturday and Sunday.

Ann Kelly will host Soiree By the Bay to benefit the Arthritis Foundation Saturday Night at Nova Southeastern University starting at 6 pm with a live and silent auction, and a wonderful night of food, fun, and so much more. Tickets are still available.

The Market Marie is this Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm (an extra hour in April!) Shop local at The Market Marie located at 300 Cleveland St., Clearwater, FL for a beautiful day of shopping local, food, and fun.

Ann-Ventures The Gasparilla Music Festival is back

The Gasparilla Music Festival is back today through Sunday at Meridian Fields. This new location is at 101 S Meridian Ave. That’s between the Water Street Tampa District, the Channel District and Ybor City. It’s a ticketed event.

Ann Ventures

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