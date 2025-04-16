An Underwater Easter

Here’s a unique way to hunt for eggs! The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt is this Friday from 11:30 am -2:30 pm at the City of Largo’s Highland Family Aquatic Center for kids 5 and older. The Underwater Egg Hunt will be in the lap swim portion of the pool, and if you’re kids can’t swim, they must use a life jacket. Children 4 and younger will participate in a traditional land-based Easter egg hunt on the pool deck, followed by a series of age-appropriate games and activities. Tickets are $8 per child and $4 for adults. See LargoEvents.com or call 727-518-3125.

Easter egg hunt (Famveldman | Dreamstime.com)

St. Pete Pier Spring Festival: This free festivity will feature family-friendly entertainment, activities, food vendors, games, rides and a 20,000-egg Easter egg hunt. Sunday, April 20, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Egg hunts begin on the hour, starting at 11:30 a.m. Spa Beach Park, 800 Second Ave. NE, St. Petersburg.

The Suncoast Animal League invites the big kids to their own Easter Egg Hunt at the Twisted Tiki at 340 Corey Ave in St Pete Beach for their Annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday at 3 PM! All proceeds go directly to help the adorable animals of Suncoast Animal League. A whole lot of fun for a great cause!

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. There is no cure for ALS yet, but when we work together to raise funds for research, we’re on our way to a cure. Join Ann Kelly for the Walk To Defeat ALS - Greater Tampa Bay Saturday, April 26th in Safety Harbor Waterfront Park at 9 am. Samantha Schneider, Senior Manager, Development for the Florida ALS Association joins Ann to tell us more. Hear the full podcast online or on the app.

