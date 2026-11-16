The 2027 Grammy nominations are HERE

The 2027 Grammy Awards aren’t until Feb. 7,but the night is starting to take shape and some big name artist will be walking away with the Grammy. There are nominees across all 100 categories. Some of the presenters for the night include Olivia Dean, Kehlani, Pharrell Williams, and songwriter Amy Allen.

Five new categories will also debut at the 2027 Grammy Awards: Best Asian Pop Music Performance, Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance, Best Traditional Folk Album and Best Latin Song.

The Grammy’s will start streaming at 7:45 a.m. ET, on live.GRAMMY.com and on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel. The 2027 Grammys will air live on ABC, Hulu and Disney+ on Feb. 7, 2027, at 7 p.m. ET.

[ Grammy Nominations ]