NFL week four picks!

This week, I decided to share the Mike Calta Show’s NFL picks heading into week four! Next week, I’ll go back to my regularly scheduled posts, but these picks from the Mike Calta Show will continue to be shared on their own as well.

The gang’s picks were pretty unanimous for the most part, and I agree with the consensus, except...

Bucs over Philly. I can’t get on board with that pick. Tampa Bay looks really good, but Philly is still hitting on all cylinders. Plus, Philly has scored more and given up less points than Tampa.

The two games where they were split were Vikings at Steelers and Bears at Raiders, so allow me to be the tie breaker (with no consent from the show).

I think the Vikings are going to leave Pittsburgh with a dub. The Steelers have only beaten the the Patriots and the Jets, who have one win between both teams. Their week two loss came at home. I get it that Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers are still getting used to each other, but the Seahawks are also playing with a new QB. The Vikings, on the other hand, put up a stinker in week two as well, but they rebounded with a dominating performance against the Bengals. I’m taking the Vikings with that Brian Flores-led defense.

The Raiders and Bears also only have one win between both teams. Vegas beat the Patriots in week one. This game will come down to which QB plays better because both defenses are flat out bad. Here’s my only fantasy advice this week. If you have to choose between Caleb Williams and Geno Smith, take Caleb. Geno has thrown four interceptions and has been sacked 12 times in only three games. Not a good sign. I’m taking the Bears on the road.