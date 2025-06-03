Would you let the kids plan the next family trip? The majority of parents with little kids say YES!

Family vacations are a wonderful time for fun with everyone involved, creating memories and mixing in some adventure together. But, if the kids are bored and more interested in whatever screen is in front of them, it can dampen the mood, even if the sun is shining bright!

So, are we trending in the direction of letting the kids plan our trips? According to a new survey, 82% of parents claim that when the kids had a say, the vacations got better.

In fact, according to the poll of 2,000 parents of school-aged kids, 22% have even let their child plan the whole thing!

Going that far, to me, sounds a bit much.. and a surefire way to ensure a trip to Australia in search of Bluey or perhaps to Bikini Bottom to hang with SpongeBob and Patrick!

Read more here ➡️ Talker