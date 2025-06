World Sea Turtle Day is TODAY! June 16th.

It’s used to honor and highlight the importance of sea turtles.

Sea turtles are beautiful AND they show incredible perseverance and resiliency! They have been nesting on beaches (including ours) for millions of years. So, of course, they deserve their own day!

Be good to our sea turtles and during sea turtle season, please allow these little ones to get to their home

..in the SEA!