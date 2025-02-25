What’s your go-to gas station road trip snack?

Number one a little ooey gooey on those HOT South Florida summer days!

gas station snacks
By Mike Kruz

We LOVE those Florida road trips! But, the BEST part, just might be the snack run we make along the Turnpike, 95, I-4, you name it! So... what are YOU reaching for?

Kroger asked that question and it turns out America’s number one gas station grab is Rice Krispies Treats!

Second on the list was the bit more traditional pick of beef jerky, with taquitos rounding out the top 3, although you never quite know just how long those things have been on those heat rollers!

Here in Florida, it seems we grabbed a Snickers bar and rolled back down the road more often than not!

Read more here ➡️ Delish



Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

