What’s the PERFECT vacation look like?

Hint: Gonna need more than just that long weekend staycation!

Plan Your Vacation (LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com)
By Mike Kruz

The long holiday weekend was good for a bit of a recharge, but NOT NEARLY enough time to reset!

So, what’s YOUR perfect trip look like?

A new report finds the “perfect vacation” lasts 11 days and is three hours from home. So, Orlando? Give or take?

The price tag for such a trip isn’t cheap though at $8,800 per person! Seems high...

63% of us want to hit the beach (but, we can do that here), while 53% want to enjoy “the great outdoors” (pack the insect repellent) with 43% wanting an adventure in a big city with historical locations. Another 31% like outdoor locales and landmarks.

Me? Honestly would love to take a whole week to go somewhere I’ve never been and just relax. Read a good book, lay out by the pool and ocean and maybe get a few massages too...

Read more here ➡️ Talker Research

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

